Chevron cut to Sell-equivalent rating at BAML on cash flow outlook
Jan. 07, 2020 2:35 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chevron (CVX -1.7%) slips below its 50-day moving average after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $125 price target, citing challenges to the company's cash flow growth.
- "We recognize this is a counter-consensus view, but [the] debate on the share price starts with a discounted cash flow-based valuation that suggests the shares are fairly valued at current levels," writes BAML analyst Doug Leggate.
- Unlike other energy plays, BAML expects CVX's primary growth driver, the Permian Basin, will dilute its previously sector-leading cash margins because production is skewing toward natural gas and natural gas liquids, according to Leggate.
- "We are concerned that share buybacks are symptomatic of underinvestment that limits visibility on pipeline of new projects to sustain growth in free cash flow and support sustained dividend growth," Leggate writes.
