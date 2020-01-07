Airline Internet firms drop amid Delta's free Wi-Fi talk

In-flight Internet firms are trading lower in the wake of comments from Delta Air Lines' (DAL +0.3% ) CEO about improving the flying experience through tech, including free Wi-Fi.

“Wi-Fi should be free on all flights,” Ed Bastian said at CES. “I’m confident we will reach that goal within the next couple of years at speeds as fast as on the ground.”

He also wants to apply machine learning, robotics, big-data analysis and "binge button" entertainment viewing, MarketWatch notes.