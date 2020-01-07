Apache skyrockets toward best day in decades after oil discovery

Apache (APA +24.6% ) is on pace for its biggest one-day gain since 1973 following news that it found "significant" deposits of oil off the coast of Suriname, eliminating investor fears that the project could be a bust.

Investors have been watching APA's activity in Suriname, which is near a massive nearby oil field offshore Guyana being developed by Exxon Mobil.

Analysts say the announcement could lead to a $1B-plus increase to the valuation of the project as APA performs further tests.

APA did not specify its expectations for how much the Suriname play could produce, though Credit Suisse says the current share price signals investors expect a gross oil resource of 1.45B-1.78B boe for offshore Block 58.

BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Doug Leggate upgrades APA to Buy from Neutral and raises his stock price target to $36 from $28, saying the discovery is a "potential game changer" for the company's investment case.

The Suriname success "could be transformational for a company that has been a laggard since its last major discovery, Alpine High, fell short of expectations amid weak Permian natural gas prices," Stifel analysts say.