Nasdaq, Cboe dip in run-up to SEC meeting on equity market data

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) slips 1.3% and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) dips 1.4% a day ahead of a Securities and Exchange Commission open meeting to considering an order for exchanges and FINRA to propose a new national market system plan regarding equity market data.

Compass Point analyst Isaac Boltansky said he expects headlines from the meeting to weigh on equity exchanges.

As he sees it, the market data efforts "should slightly increase transparency and therefore modestly slow the rate of exchange fee increases over time," he wrote in a note dated Jan. 6.

KBW's Kyle Voigt notes that the SEC meeting agenda is very vague. "It is possible that the meeting will be more high level and simply result in a vote on whether or not to issue a proposed order," he wrote in a note.

The proposed order could contain marginal changes with "no meaningful financial impact" to the exchanges..."we also believe that the meeting could provide some headline risk, especially if the SEC attempts to make more substantial changes," Voigt said.

In its statement describing the meeting, the SEC said it will "consider whether to issue for public comment a proposed order that would require the SROs (self-regulatory organizations) to propose a single, new NMS (national market system) plan that would increase transparency and address inefficiencies, conflicts of interest, and other issues presented by the current governance structure of the three NMS plans that govern the public dissemination of real-time, consolidated equity market data for NMS stocks."