Gold extends winning streak with Middle East tensions only part of the story

Gold scores a 10th straight daily gain, the longest streak in two years, with February Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) settling +0.4% to $1,574.30/oz. for the highest settlement of the most-active contract since April 2013.

"Even though the stock markets pared its losses, and gold pared some gains, we still look for a higher extended range because gold has become a necessary haven," says George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management.

"Gold has already been in rally mode for two weeks prior to the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran," notes Michael Armbruster, managing partner at Altavest, who forecasts a rally to $1,650-$1,750 in the months ahead because "the U.S. federal budget deficit is out of control, the [Federal Reserve's] rapid balance sheet expansion, and central banks are buying gold."

"Underlying demand for gold had already turned higher in 2019, most especially among investors in the Eurozone, where negative interest rates are forcing savers and investors to find better homes for their money than bank accounts or debt investments," according to Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault.

