Jefferies raises AMD target after product launches

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and raises the target from $42 to $56 after the company's slate of product announcements at CES.

The firm says the announcements "underscore AMD’s ability to deliver its roadmap of next-generation products" and the fact that it's "both out-executing and gaining share over" Intel (INTC -1.4% ).

Jefferies sees AMD's valuation as stretched, but thinks consensus estimates look too low.