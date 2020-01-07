Range Resources in rally mode after cutting capex, suspending dividend

  • Range Resources (RRC +5%) is sharply higher after announcing plans to cut capital spending to $520M for 2020, 29% below estimated 2019 levels, which is expected to maintain production at 2.3B cfe/day.
  • This follows 2019 capital spending of $728M, which RRC says is $28M below the original budget primarily due to continued improvement in the company's drilling and completion efficiencies, water recycling program and service cost reductions; Q4 production is expected to come in near the high end of the company's prior guidance of 2.33B-2.35B cfe/day.
  • RRC also is suspending its dividend, saving $20M annually, to prioritize debt reduction.
  • RRC says its plan to maintain production for $520M in capex will make it "one of the most capital efficient natural gas producers in North America... driven by peer-leading well costs of less than $625/ft., low base decline of ~20% and the high productivity of our core Marcellus assets."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.