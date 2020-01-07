Range Resources in rally mode after cutting capex, suspending dividend
Jan. 07, 2020 3:49 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)RRCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor49 Comments
- Range Resources (RRC +5%) is sharply higher after announcing plans to cut capital spending to $520M for 2020, 29% below estimated 2019 levels, which is expected to maintain production at 2.3B cfe/day.
- This follows 2019 capital spending of $728M, which RRC says is $28M below the original budget primarily due to continued improvement in the company's drilling and completion efficiencies, water recycling program and service cost reductions; Q4 production is expected to come in near the high end of the company's prior guidance of 2.33B-2.35B cfe/day.
- RRC also is suspending its dividend, saving $20M annually, to prioritize debt reduction.
- RRC says its plan to maintain production for $520M in capex will make it "one of the most capital efficient natural gas producers in North America... driven by peer-leading well costs of less than $625/ft., low base decline of ~20% and the high productivity of our core Marcellus assets."