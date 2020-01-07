Beyond Meat jumps after Impossible Foods-Mickey D's talks end

Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) says it won't partner with McDonald's (MCD +0.1% ) to supply the world's largest fast-food chain with plant-based burger patties.

Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown says it doesn't make sense to strike a deal until the company is able to scale up production.

"I wish we had vastly more capacity than we do right now because the demand is high," he states.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND +12.4% ) have extended on what was already a good day following the Reuters exclusive.

