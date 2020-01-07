Oil prices fall as Middle East supply fears recede

Crude oil gave back some of the gains amassed during their two-day surge, as February U.S. WTI crude closed -0.9% to $62.70/bbl and March Brent settled -0.9% to $68.27/bbl.

"The expansion in geo-risk premium related to Iran appears to be running out of steam as the complex seems to be taking a 'wait and see' attitude ahead of possible Iranian retaliation to last week’s events," says Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates.

The Iranian regime is "quite rational and strategic," says Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke, and "the costs of direct military confrontation are prohibitive, and disrupting oil flows would alienate loose allies such as China and India."

Also, the dynamics of oil supply have changed, because OPEC is less powerful, says James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "U.S. production is now so large that it means it's much more difficult for OPEC to flex its muscles over global oil supply... It would take a huge disruption of supply for a long period of time."

