U.S. banks outperform Japan, Europe due to positive interest rates: Gundlach
- U.S. bank stocks have outperformed Japanese and European banks in recent year thanks to the lack of negative interest rates, said Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, in his "Just Markets" webcast.
- The investor, who was dubbed "The New Bond King" by Barron's in 2011, also adds that the U.S. banking system is much stronger than the two other regions also figures into that performance.
- U.S. real GDP growth consensus for 2020 now stands at ~1.8%, he said; he puts a 30%-35% chance of recession in 2020 — "There is a chance, but it's not too high" he said.
- As for the Fed's policy path, "now the Fed seems to be solidly on hold," and according to Bloomberg's world interest rate predictor, the chances for a cut are about the same as a hike, he said.
- Gundlach "applauds [Fed Chair Jerome Powell] loudly for not wanting negative interest rates," even though former Fed chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen have said that Powell should consider negative interest rates as a tool in dealing with a recession.
- 5:32 PM ET: Gundlach finishes up the webcast, saying "It won't be the boring '20s and it won't be the roaring '20s."
- 5:31 PM ET: He considers "belief in Bernie Sanders's election prospects" as the biggest threat this year.
- 5:29 PM ET: "I like TIPS more than nominals in the Treasury market."
- 5:28 PM ET: One of the worst investments is the bond markets are BB corporate bonds, he notes. "I like emerging market debt better than double-B corporate bonds... I like triple-B bonds better and I don't line triple-B bonds at all."
- 5:24 PM ET: Gundlach calls the U.S.-China phase one trade agreement "just cosmetic" and points out that Korean Stock Exchange stocks, which are very sensitive to trade, haven't moved much in response.
- 5:20 PM ET: In the commodities markets, "gold is doing great. Gold miners blew away the S&P 500," Gundlach said
- 5:18 PM ET: Commodities/Dow Jones ratio is "ultimately headed up," but it could occur as late as 2021. Every part of the commodity market, except for grains, went up in 2019, though it wasn't a great year, he said.
- 5:12 PM ET: Foreign buyers of Treasurys are probably not hedging their currency risk, a move that Gundlach calls dangerous. "Non-U.S. institutions are doing need-based naked buying of Treasurys."
- The lack of hedging "could lead to an acceleration of the dollar to the downside," he said.
- 5:06 PM ET: His highest conviction idea: The dollar will weaken.
- 5:04 PM ET: His expectations that the U.S. dollar would weaken in 2019 didn't materialize and was basically flat last year. "As foreigners start to divest in the U.S., that should lead to a much weaker dollar," he said.
- As a result commodities should rise, Gundlach said. "I do like the longer-term prospects of gold a lot."
- 5:00 PM: Gundlach observes the "high correlation between the Fed's balance sheet and the yield curve." Thus, with the "Fed expanding its balance sheet, the yield curve should continue."
- As a result, Gundlach advises to wait for a better opportunity before getting into the long end of the Treasury market.
- 4:56 PM ET: "2019 was a great year in financial assets — don't expect that in 2020."
- 4:54 PM ET: "You should probably defensive on the long end of the Treasury market right now," he said.
- ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, KBE, UYG
- Long-duration ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, EDV, TMF, VGLT, TBF
- Gold miner ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GGN