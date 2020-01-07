S&P, Dow slip slightly as investors wait

Stocks edged lower in lackluster trading as investors remained cautious, waiting to see if U.S.-Iran tensions will escalate.

All 11 S&P 500 stock sectors finished in the red, led by real estate (-1.2%) and followed by consumer staples (-0.7%) and financials (-0.7%).

The information technology (-0.1%) sector tilted negative at the close despite strength in semiconductor stocks after Microchip raised its Q3 revenue guidance.

Crude oil prices pulled back from recent gains, with February WTI settling -0.9% to $62.70/bbl, reflecting skepticism that the Middle East situation would meaningfully disrupt production.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, with the two-year yield staying flat at 1.54% the 10-year yield edging 2 bps higher to 1.83%.