T-Mobile COO confident Sprint deal goes through

While testimony has wrapped in the trial of several states vs. Sprint/T-Mobile, the latter company's COO says you can't rule out a settlement.

Mike Sievert told Citi's Global TMT West conference that a settlement with the suing states is "never off the table" and that he's confident the acquisition of Sprint will be completed.

Sievert is set to succeed John Legere as CEO of the company on May 1.

His comments came after the company reported strong subscriber additions for Q4, including 1.9M total net adds, 1.3M branded postpaid and 1M branded postpaid phone. Cable and Verizon were tough competition for customers in the quarter, Sievert said.