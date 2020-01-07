PNM Resources launches 4.9M-share public offering

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) -4.4% after-hours as it commences a public offering of 4.9M common shares with a forward sale component, plus an underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 735K shares.

The forward sale agreements are with Citigroup and Bank of America, with settlement expected to occur within 12 months following the completion of the offering.

PNM says it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, if it elects physical settlement of the forward sale agreement, for general corporate purposes.