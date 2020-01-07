U.S. regulator slows approval for Alaskan North Slope Willow project

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it has delayed final approval of ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) proposed Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

BLM says the delay follows changes in the project configuration by the company.

While the BLM decision effectively delays the agency's final approval until late 2020, COP tells S&P Global Platts it already had decided to push back the project schedule to gather additional information about Willow's reservoir.

COP says the $4B-$5B Willow project, expected to produce 130K bbl/day, likely will begin production in 2026.