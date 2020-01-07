JBG Smith extends $1.0B revolving credit line by five years

JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) amends and restates its existing revolving credit facility, which was set to mature on July 16, 2021.

The recast $1.0B revolving credit facility extends the maturity date for five years to Jan. 7, 2025.

Also lower current interest rate to LIBOR + 105 basis points, a 5 bps reduction from the previous facility.

Maturity dates and amounts for the $200M unsecured term loan A-1, set to mature in January 2023, and $200M unsecured term loan A-2, set to mature in July 2024, are unchanged.