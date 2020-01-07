Cumberland Pharma rolls out new ready-to-use Caldolor

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) has announced the launch of a new ready-to-use Caldolor product, following previous FDA approval for a new delivery method.

The ibuprofen product now comes in a ready-to-use bag that can be administered without dilution, the company says. the bag contains 800 mg of ibuprofen in a 200 mL patented low-sodium formulation for injection.

"We have been encouraged by the significant number of physicians who have incorporated Caldolor into their pain management regimens as a way to combat the negative effects of opioid use," says CEO A.J. Kazimi.