Court nixes Atlantic Coast Pipeline air permit in latest setback

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline suffers another legal setback, as the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates a Virginia air permit for a compressor station, finding inadequate consideration of both environmental justice and the potential use of electric turbines at the station.

The ruling says the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board failed to make findings about the character of the Buckingham County, Va., population, failed to consider the potential degree of injury to the local population, and failed to adequately explain why it did not consider electric turbines in place of gas-fired turbines at the compressor station, according to S&P Global Platts.

ACP already is working to reinstate permits previously vacated by the 4th Circuit, including an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court challenge to a ruling that voided permissions for the pipeline to cross the Appalachian Trail, as well as Fish and Wildlife Service endangered species authorizations.

Lead developer Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it believes the project can stay on track to complete construction in late 2021, with final commissioning in early 2022.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the 600-mile, 1.5B cf/day project.