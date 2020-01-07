Rockets fired at Iraqi airbase hosting U.S. forces, reports say

Dow Jones futures fell more than 250 points following reports that rockets were fired at Al Asad airbase in western Iraq, which houses U.S. troops.

U.S. oil futures +3.6% to $64.97/bbl, and spot gold +1.3% to $1,595.40/oz., according to CNBC.

Iranian state TV reportedly says the attack is a revenge operation over last week's U.S. strike that killed Gen. Soleimani.

There's no information yet on any damage or casualties from the attack.

