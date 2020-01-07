Tesla price target hiked to Street-high $556 by Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky raises his 12-month price target on Buy-rated Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares to a Street-high $556 from $396, citing stronger than expected Q4 deliveries among other reasons.

"We are raising our 2020 EPS estimate to $5.96 from $4.40 to reflect improved economies of scale in 2020 production and delivery results and a better than expected ramp up of vehicles produced at the Shanghai factory in China," Selesky says.

The analyst expects TSLA to improve performance over time, despite recent production delays, parts shortages, labor cost overruns and other difficulties, and he also thinks the company will grow in other segments such as energy generation.