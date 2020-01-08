Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, no survivors

A Boeing (NYSE:BA) passenger plane operated by Ukraine International Airline crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran killing more than 160 passengers, according to Iranian news agencies, which blamed the crash on technical problems.

The 737-800 is a predecessor of the 737 MAX, the type that regulators grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in a span of five months.

"We are aware of the media reports of out Iran and we are gathering more information," Boeing said in a statement.