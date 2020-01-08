Markets moderate as Iran tensions recede

Following initial panic, markets have recovered somewhat after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Down by nearly 400 points overnight, DJIA futures have recouped losses to about 100 points . Oil has given back gains, while gold is off its highs.

The direction of today's session will likely depend on the U.S. response. President Trump will make a statement this morning, but tweeted last night that "all is well" and seemed to suggest there were no American casualties in the attacks.

"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter," wrote Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif. "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."