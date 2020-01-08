Markets moderate as Iran tensions recede

Following initial panic, markets have recovered somewhat after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.
Down by nearly 400 points overnight, DJIA futures have recouped losses to about 100 points. Oil has given back gains, while gold is off its highs.
The direction of today's session will likely depend on the U.S. response. President Trump will make a statement this morning, but tweeted last night that "all is well" and seemed to suggest there were no American casualties in the attacks.
"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter," wrote Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif. "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis