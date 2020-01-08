New York Mortgage Trust prices its equity offering

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) prices its public offering of 30M common shares for gross proceeds of ~$182.7M.

Expects to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 4.5M shares.

Closing date is January 10, 2020.

Use of proceeds: General business purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring targeted assets, including both single-family residential and multi-family credit investments, and various other types of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets that the company may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.

NYMT -2.6% premarket to $6.08

Source: Press Release