Ghosn lawyers slam Nissan before presser

Lawyers for fugitive ex-Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) chief Carlos Ghosn have opened fire on the carmaker hours before he was scheduled to hold a highly anticipated news conference, accusing the company of using a "flawed, biased" internal probe to engineer his arrest.

Ghosn is likely to name people behind what he says was a plot to halt his plans to integrate Nissan more closely with France's Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), though the Japanese group is expected to go on the offensive to head off the attacks.

Keep your eyes on a press conference that begins at 8 a.m. ET.