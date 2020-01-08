Earnings on tap from Walgreens and Bed Bath

Results today from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Constellation Brands and Bed Bath & Beyond will be among the last ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings season, which kicks into full gear over the coming weeks.

While profits are expected to fall slightly - capping 2019 as a lackluster year - Wall Street is hopeful that earnings will rebound in 2020, possibly rising 9.6%.

That would be the third-best growth rate in the last seven years, helping justify high stock prices and boosting further economic growth.