Midatech Pharma +44% premarket on positive MTD201 data

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) is up 44% premarket on announcing positive topline results from Study 102. The study met its primary endpoints to confirm similar pharmacokinetics and bioavailability of octreotide for subcutaneous and intramuscular routes of administration.

The results demonstrate that MTD201 can deliver sustained plasma octreotide concentrations within the range needed for therapeutic efficacy with an injection interval of six to eight weeks by either subcutaneous or intramuscular administration.

An extended dose interval would reduce the annual treatment burden from 12 to just 6 injections per year.

A pivotal study for the development for MTD201 is expected to commence later in H1 2020.