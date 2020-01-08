TLC launches Part 2 of mid-stage TLC590 study

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) has dosed the first batch of patients in Part 2 of the Phase II clinical trial for TLC590 in patients following bunionectomy surgery.

Part 1 of the Phase II trial, completed last year, was a blinded pharmacokinetics study of TLC590 and ropivacaine.

Part 2 is an efficacy and safety study of TLC590 versus bupivacaine and placebo. Approx. 150 patients will be enrolled.

The primary endpoint is area under the curve from 0 to 72 hours on the numerical pain rating scale.

Topline data are expected mid-year.