Cott looks to transition to pure-play water solutions firm

Cott (NYSE:COT) announces that it is evaluating certain strategic alternatives for its S&D Coffee and Tea business, including a sale of S&D.

The company plans to transition Cott into a pure-play water solutions provider.

Cott has engaged a financial advisor as part of the strategic planning process. The company is evaluating whether there are alternatives available to Cott's Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions operating segment that would either complement its strategy of organic growth or enhance shareholder value.

Source: Press Release