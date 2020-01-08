Goodyear to invest in mobility solutions opportunities

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) announces the launch of a new $100M venture capital fund called Goodyear Ventures.

The fund will target new investments in future mobility solutions over the next 10 years.

The company says Goodyear Ventures will continue and expand on its growing relationships in new mobility, with a focus on partnering and investing in startups with a shared vision of sustainable, safe and new mobility experiences that make life's connections easier every day.

Goodyear Ventures will focus in particular on opportunities in electric and autonomous technologies, connected mobility solutions, next-generation public mobility, next-generation aviation mobility, future transportation infrastructure, future maintenance and operations, emerging technologies and new tire materials.

Source: Press Release