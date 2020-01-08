Aflac to take minority stake in Varagon Capital Partners

Aflac's (NYSE:AFL) asset management subsidiary agrees to buy a significant minority interest in Varagon Capital Partners LP, a direct lending asset manager that has made more than $14.5B of financing commitments as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Aflac Global Investments is also making a multi-year commitment of up to $3.0B to Varagon to invest in middle market loans on behalf of Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

The transaction doesn't have a material impact on Aflac's recently announced 2020 capital deployment plans or overall capital and liquidity position and is expected to close in Q1 2020.

Aflac will acquire the interests in Varagon currently held by certain former and current partners and affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management. The transaction will not reduce ownership of Varagon by management or American International Group (NYSE:AIG), and upon closing, Aflac and AIG will hold equal ownership stakes.

AIG, which has been an anchor investor and client of Varagon since 2014, will continue to support the growth of the platform.