More healthcare new coverage ahead of JPM20

Agilent (NYSE:A) initiated with Overweight rating and $100 (18% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) initiated with Overweight rating and $22 (17% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares down 1% premarket.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) initiated with Buy rating and $38 (41% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) initiated with Overweight rating and $430 (13% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) initiated with Overweight rating and $23 (44% upside) price target at Stephens.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) initiated with Buy rating and $58 (21% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) initiated with Overweight rating and $60 (18% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) initiated with Overweight rating and $180 (16% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) initiated with Overweight rating and $21 (24% upside) price target at Stephens.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) initiated with Overweight rating and $170 (9% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 1% premarket.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) initiated with Buy rating and $67 (16% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (33% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $57 (9% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) resumed with Neutral rating and $35 (4% downside risk) price target at Goldman.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $180 (7% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) initiated with Underweight rating and $300 (9% downside risk) price target at Wells Fargo.

IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) initiated with Buy rating and $102 (50% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) initiated with Buy rating and $115 (71% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH) initiated with Overweight rating and $210 (24% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) initiated with Buy rating and $130 (14% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $815 (2% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) initiated with Buy rating and $132 (9% upside) price target at SunTrust.