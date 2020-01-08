Wedbush cautious on Urban Outfitters

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) ahead of the ICR Conference next week during which the retailer could post a holiday sales update.

"We are cautious into URBN’s Holiday sales report, given what we view as an incrementally promotional atmosphere around key holiday selling weeks" warns analyst Jen Redding.

Redding sees price sensitive URBN customers as likely to have taken advantage of discounts to drive traffic, but doesn't think investors will reward the lower quality sales.

Shares of Urban Outfitters are up 9.3% over the last month.