Verastem Oncology +14% premarket on CH5126766 license deal

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) is up 14% premarket on announcing a global licensing agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCF) to obtain worldwide development and commercialization rights for RAF/MEK inhibitor CH5126766 (CKI27) from Chugai currently under development for the treatment of KRAS mutant solid tumors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Verastem will make an upfront payment of $3M and pay royalties to Chugai.

CH5126766 in combination with Verastem's focal adhesion kinase inhibitor, defactinib, is currently the subject of a clinical study with the expansion cohorts now ongoing in patients with KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors.