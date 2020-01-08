Luckin Coffee -4% as expansion plans grow

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) plans to expand in China to vending machines that sell freshly brewed hot beverages and snacks, according to Reuters.

"It allows us to get closer to consumers and we are not restricted by the license approvals," notes Luckin CEO Qian Zhiya on the strategy.

Luckin is also said to have launched a share placement and a convertible bond worth a combined $821M. The company is expected to use the proceeds to fund expansion and for marketing programs.