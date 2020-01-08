Anglo American mulls ~$500M bid for Sirius Minerals

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says it is in advanced talks to buy struggling fertilizer miner Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) for £386M ($507M).

Anglo says it believes Sirius' planned North Yorkshire polyhalite mining project is a "tier 1" asset.

"With a compelling entry point, and [Anglo's] financial capability to progress this project, we see this as being in the smart M&A camp," RBC analyst Tyler Broda tells Reuters.

But the question remains of whether there is a market for the kind of fertilizer Sirius would produce, and Broda expects more questions regarding the viability of the project.