Lennar +2.5% as Q3 beats, sees cash flow growing

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) jumps 2.5% in premarket trading after the homebuilder said it expects rising fiscal 2020 home deliveries and accelerating cash flow to allow it to opportunistically use its excess cash to buy back more debt and return capital to shareholders.

Sees fiscal 2020 home deliveries rising 4.9%-6.8% to 54,000-55,000 from 51,491 in fiscal 2019.

Expects 2020 homebuilding gross margin of 20.5%-21.0%.

Q4 EPS of $2.13 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.90; compares with $1.84, which excludes a 58-cent gain, mostly from the sale of its Rialto investment and asset management platform, in the year-ago quarter.

Deliveries in the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2019 of 16,420 homes increased 16% Y/Y.

New orders of 13,089 homes, up 23%; new orders dollar value of $5.2B, up 23%.

Q4 gross margin on home sales of 21.5% vs. 21.4% a year ago; operating margin on home sales of 13.9% improved from 13.5%.

"We remain focused on reducing our construction spend through direct cost savings, which contributed to a 110 basis point sequential improvement in our fourth quarter homebuilding gross margin percentage, while our cost per square foot for labor and materials remained relatively flat," said President Jon Jaffe.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

