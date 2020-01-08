Nabors prices $1B in senior guaranteed notes offering

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has priced $600M 7.25% of senior unsecured guaranteed notes due January 15, 2026 and $400M 7.50% of senior unsecured guaranteed notes due January 15, 2028 at an initial price of 100% of par.

The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on January 10, 2020 and is expected to result in ~$986M in net proceeds.

The notes will will rank pari passu in right of payment with all of Nabors' existing and future senior obligations.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund NII's offer to repurchase, for an aggregate purchase price of up to $800M, NII's 5.50% senior notes due 2023, 4.625% senior notes due 2021, 5.10% senior notes due 2023 and 5.00% senior notes due 2020 and will use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of other debt.