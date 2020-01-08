Kitov Pharma closes FameWave acquisition

Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ:KTOV) closes its acquisition of privately-held, FameWave Ltd. The acquisition adds CM-24 inhibitor to the company's oncology pipeline.

Kitov has acquired 100% of FameWave from its shareholders in exchange for $10M worth of Kitov’s newly issued ADSs with a long-term lock-up period, priced at $1.23 per ADS, plus 50% warrant coverage based on an exercise price of $1.98 per ADS with a 4-year term.

Under the terms of the agreement, OrbiMed, Pontifax and Arkin Holdings, are exchanging their shares in FameWave for Kitov ADSs and warrants, and investing $3.5M in Kitov in exchange for additional newly issued ADSs of Kitov. All the three companies will now each hold ~11% of Kitov’s shares on a non-diluted basis.

Dr. Schickler will join Kitov Pharma as the Head of Clinical Operations and will lead the clinical development of CM-24 and NT-219.