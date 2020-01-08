More sell-side ratings ahead of JPM20

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) initiated with Buy rating and $93 (19% upside) price target at SunTrust.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) initiated with Buy rating and $54 (13% upside) price target at SunTrust.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $105 (6% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $36 (8% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) initiated with Sell rating and $18 (16% downside risk) price target at Goldman.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (26% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) initiated with Hold rating and $217 (3% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $350 (7% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) initiated with Underweight rating and $215 (7% downside risk) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares down 2% premarket.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) initiated with Buy rating and $179 (21% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $275 (1% upside) price target at Barclays.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) downgraded to Underweight with a $1.20 (3% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

NexGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) downgraded to Underweight with a $16 (2% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.