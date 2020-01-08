Hercules Capital ends year with $1.47B new debt, equity commitments

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) reports record total new debt and equity commitments of $1.47B for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

“We also established new records for total new investment fundings, total shareholder distributions and total investment portfolio dollar growth in 2019,” said Scott Bluestein, CEO and chief investment officer.

In the capital markets, Hercules issued $105.0M of 4.77% five-year institutional notes, $250.0M of 4.703% asset-backed notes due 2028, completed a $70.5M common stock offering, completed $62.7M ATM net proceeds, and obtained a new $200.0M credit facility.

Portfolio companies completed 12 IPO events, 10 M&A events, and raised more than $5.0B of new equity capital.