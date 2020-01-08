CEMEX continues asset divestment plan

One of CEMEX's (NYSE:CX) subsidiaries has signed an agreement for the sale of certain assets in the U.K. to Breedon Group (Breedon), for a total consideration of approximately $235M, which includes approximately $31M of debt.

"This transaction further rebalances our portfolio into our core markets, enhances our profitability, and enables us to continue to focus on deleveraging," said CEO Fernando A. Gonzalez.

"With this transaction, our asset sales to date, announced or closed, have now reached close to the mid-range of our $1.5B-$2B asset-divestment target under our 'A Stronger CEMEX' plan."