Crude oil reverses into the red, surrendering overnight spike

Oil prices have turned negative, erasing initial gains of more than 4% in response to Iran's rocket attack last night on U.S. forces in Iraq; WTI -1.2% to $61.95/bbl, Brent -0.7% to $67.79/bbl.

Following the initial spike, oil retreated as it became clear no energy infrastructure was targeted and no U.S. casualties were reported; Pres. Trump tweeted that "All is well... So far, so good!"

"The reason the oil price came down is because Trump sent out a tweet," James Eginton of Tribeca Investment Partners told CNBC. "As so often happens in financial markets since the Trump administration came in, Twitter is one of the most useful sources of working out commodity price directions as much as anything."

"We are not forecasting any shortage of supply unless there is a catastrophic escalation, which we don't see," says UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazroui.

However, Saudi Aramco reportedly is considering diverting tankers carrying its products to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

