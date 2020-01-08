American Express applies to start operations in China

China's central bank accepts from an American Express (NYSE:AXP) unit an application for starting operations in China.

The application status was disclosed in an official social media post from the People's Bank of China, Reuters reports. It didn't say when it will approve the start of operations.

In November 2018, AmEx got approval to clear card payments in China, the first U.S. card network to get direct access to what's expected to be the biggest bank card market this year.

Previously: American Express gets approval for license in mainland China (Nov. 9, 2018)