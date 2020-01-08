Walgreens -5% after earnings fall short

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) heads lower after missing FQ1 earnings estimates and maintaining full-year EPS guidance for "roughly flat" growth.

Comparable sales in the U.S. rose 1.6% during the quarter as a 2.5% jump in the pharmacy comp was offset by a 0.5% retail comp decline.

Gross margin was 21.3% of sales vs. 21.7% consensus. Operating income was reported at $1.16B vs. $1.24B consensus.

"We are confident our strategic plans are the right ones to drive long-term sustainable growth going forward," says Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina.

Shares of Walgreens are down 5.21% premarket to $56.10 to trade at their lowest level since November.

Previously: Walgreens Boots EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 8)