Wedbush expects solid holiday report from Express

Wedbush lifts estimates on Express (NYSE:EXPR) on its view that the retailer's holiday sales update in the next few weeks will be positive.

"We look for EXPR's Holiday update to highlight a solid holiday and see reiteration of 4Q guidance as likely given continued execution on the brand’s new strategic goals," writes analyst Jen Redding.

Redding and team expect Express to report Q4 EPS of $0.19 vs. the $0.16 to $0.21 guidance range and $0.18 consensus. A Neutral rating on Express and $5.00 price target is kept in place.