Applied Therapeutics up 21% premarket on positive AT-007 data

Thinly traded micro cap Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) is up 21% premarket on average volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, ACTION-Galactosemia, evaluating candidate AT-007 in adult patients with galactosemia, a rare inherited metabolic disorder in which the body cannot use the simple sugar galactose to produce energy.

Treatment with orally administered AT-007, a central nervous system-penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor, induced a statistically significant reduction in plasma galactitol (metabolite of galactose) compared to placebo. The reductions were dose-dependent.

On the safety front, AT-007 was well-tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events observed.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H2.

Complete data will be presented at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders Annual Meeting in late April.