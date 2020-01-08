Alibaba's push into Europe yielding mixed results - Reuters

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) move to gain market share in Europe by undercutting Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) sellers' fees to attract vendors is yielding mixed results, Reuters reports, citing six people with direct knowledge of the matter.

A lot of small businesses have joined Alibaba's European platform, AliExpress, in recent months, but some larger brands are holding back, they said.

AliExpress has approached brands such as Mango, Benetton, and Spanish fashion group Tendam, owner of Cortefiel, to join the site with limited success, according to five of the people.

An executive at one large fashion company, which didn't join AliExpress, said its brand needs to be in an "aspirational environment". Another called the platform "a work in progress."

Some brands didn't think the site, which includes fashion products such as an imitation leather miniskirt for $18 and an acrylic batwing sweater for $14, was the right venue for their products, the sources said.