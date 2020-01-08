Kroger expands plant-based offerings

Kroger (NYSE:KR) announces today the launch of the Simple Truth Emerge: Plant Based Fresh Meats brand.

The company says the new brand's vegan ground beef and burger patties offer the same taste, texture and sizzle on the grill or in a pan as beef and are free of GMOs, dairy, gluten and soy. Simple Truth Emerge patties and grinds provide 20 grams of pea-based protein per serving and are located in the packaged traditional meat case.

Kroger says it continues to be at the intersection of plant-based curiosity and culinary innovation as more people embrace the flexitarian lifestyle. Looking ahead, the company sees the new Simple Truth brand introducing an additional 50 plant-based foods items this year.

Source: Press Release