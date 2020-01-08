Sell side weighs in on MAX crisis

BofA (Neutral rating, cuts PT to $360 from $370) - seeing Southwest's 737 MAX headaches continuing through mid-2020.
UBS (Neutral rating, cuts PT to $360 from $370) - citing concerns about a significant return of 737 MAX production.
Cowen (Cuts rating to Market Perform from Outperform, cuts PT to $360 from $370) - on an extension of the MAX "crisis."
Jefferies (Buy rating, with a $420 PT) - contends BA could generate over $30 FCF/share, but not until 2022.
BA -1% premarket
Source: Bloomberg First Word
