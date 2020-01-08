BioLumic receives approval to research UV light impact on cannabis plant

Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) portfolio company BioLumic Ltd. has received approval from the New Zealand Ministry of Health to apply its proprietary ultraviolet ("UV") light technology to medical cannabis.

This approval marks the first time the company's UV light technology will be used on cannabis. For this cannabis research program, BioLumic is partnering with two established cannabis companies. It plans to begin conducting medical cannabis commercial trials in New Zealand and Canada by June 2020.

By exposing seeds and seedlings to short duration UV treatments, BioLumic aims to increase yields and improve tolerance to drought, diseases, and pests.