AbbVie sets executive team to lead company after Allergan merger

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces a new global business, Allergan Aesthetics, which includes BOTOX Cosmetic, Juvederm and Coolsculpting body contouring, that will be led by Allergan's current SVP, U.S. Medical Aesthetics Carrie Storm.

Allergan's BOTOX Therapeutics, CNS, Women's Health and GI Diseases units will be incorporated into AbbVie's current organization.

The changes will be effective when the Allergan (NYSE:AGN) merger is finalized this quarter.

The executive team for the combined company:

Richard A. Gonzalez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Laura Schumacher, Vice Chairman, External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer

Michael E. Severino, M.D., Vice Chairman and President (including Research and Development)

Carlos Alban, Vice Chairman, Chief Commercial Officer

Henry O. Gosebruch, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

Robert A. Michael, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Timothy J. Richmond, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Azita Saleki-Gerhardt, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Operations

Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics