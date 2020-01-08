AbbVie sets executive team to lead company after Allergan merger

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces a new global business, Allergan Aesthetics, which includes BOTOX Cosmetic, Juvederm and Coolsculpting body contouring, that will be led by Allergan's current SVP, U.S. Medical Aesthetics Carrie Storm.
Allergan's BOTOX Therapeutics, CNS, Women's Health and GI Diseases units will be incorporated into AbbVie's current organization.
The changes will be effective when the Allergan (NYSE:AGN) merger is finalized this quarter.
The executive team for the combined company:
Richard A. Gonzalez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Laura Schumacher, Vice Chairman, External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer
Michael E. Severino, M.D., Vice Chairman and President (including Research and Development)
Carlos Alban, Vice Chairman, Chief Commercial Officer
Henry O. Gosebruch, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer
Robert A. Michael, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Timothy J. Richmond, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Operations
Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics
